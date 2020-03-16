Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 203,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,003,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,489,000 after acquiring an additional 585,068 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.62.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

