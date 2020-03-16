Citigroup Trims Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price to $340.00

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $378.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.91.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $234.22 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $216.32 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,292 shares of company stock worth $106,455,013. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

