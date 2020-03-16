CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

