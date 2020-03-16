BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,998 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.