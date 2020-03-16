BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

