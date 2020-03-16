Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $106.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.05.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

