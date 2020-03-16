Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Regency Centers by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 116,928 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,446,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG opened at $55.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

