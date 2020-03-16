Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,795 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE:EMN opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.