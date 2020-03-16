Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -612.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

