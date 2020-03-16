BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,144,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,453,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

