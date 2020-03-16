BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.54 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

