BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.59 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after buying an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,949,000 after buying an additional 1,752,050 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,484,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,382,000 after buying an additional 316,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,287,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,727,000 after buying an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.