BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 9,376 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,692,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,175,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 876,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,188,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.