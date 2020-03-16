BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,817,000 after acquiring an additional 413,971 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,076,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,594,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $104,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 66,400 shares of company stock worth $1,633,418. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

ARMK opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

