Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Sells $48,193.96 in Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $48,193.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,547 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $74,131.74.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36.

NASDAQ STML opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 57,954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

