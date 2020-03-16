Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Sells $48,193.96 in Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $48,193.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 11,547 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $74,131.74.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36.
NASDAQ STML opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
About Stemline Therapeutics
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.
