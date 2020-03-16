Insider Buying: Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) CEO Buys $100,152.00 in Stock

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) CEO Robert C. Lieber acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $100,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 285.45. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

