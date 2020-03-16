Insider Buying: Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Director Acquires $90,800.00 in Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,841.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.