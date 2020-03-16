First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Acquires $45,231.50 in Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLIC opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59. First of Long Island Corp has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

