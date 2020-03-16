Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Best Buy worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $61.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $54.39 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

