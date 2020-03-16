Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.38 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.94% of Federal Signal worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 138,011 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.