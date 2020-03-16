Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,955 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Itron stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

