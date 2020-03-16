Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $70.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,652 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,392. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

