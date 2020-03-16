Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 183.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 234,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 138,294 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 99,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $646.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Brenden bought 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $98,322.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422. Insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.