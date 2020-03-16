Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.20 on Monday. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

