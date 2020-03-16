Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

