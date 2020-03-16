Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.