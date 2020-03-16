Citigroup Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,166,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.22 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.