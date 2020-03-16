Citigroup Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 424.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASS. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

CASS opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.55. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.