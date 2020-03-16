Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,070 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of WSFS Financial worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $26.02 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.