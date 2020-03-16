Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 83.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.46. LiveRamp Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

