Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD opened at $76.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,953.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,115 shares of company stock worth $197,166. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

