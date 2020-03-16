Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 58.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.07. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

