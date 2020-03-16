Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CBRL. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

