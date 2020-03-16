Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 40,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $96.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,246 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,332. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Cfra raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

