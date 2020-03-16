HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,361 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,665,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

