LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

LHCG stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

