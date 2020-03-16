Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $3.16 Million in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,380,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,295,000 after acquiring an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

