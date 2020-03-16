BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 38,800 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.12% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $1,256,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

