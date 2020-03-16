BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,229 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 142,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 114,228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 97.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 174,796 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $965.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

