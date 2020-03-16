BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after buying an additional 219,305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 38.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

