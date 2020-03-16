iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $187.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $168.63 and a twelve month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

