Credit Suisse AG Buys 95,884 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 325.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,884 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXE opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

