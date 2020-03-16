BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,448 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HBM. TD Securities cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.