Credit Suisse AG Invests $11.58 Million in Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 822,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.74% of Youdao as of its most recent SEC filing.

DAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Youdao in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. 86 Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Youdao in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

NYSE:DAO opened at $19.69 on Monday. Youdao has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

