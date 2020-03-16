BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 351 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VMware by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,063 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $107.88 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.38 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. Wedbush reduced their price objective on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

