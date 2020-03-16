BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

