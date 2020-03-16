BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.68 Million Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,037 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 58.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

DISCK opened at $21.29 on Monday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

