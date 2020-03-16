BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,707 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 107,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.04. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

