BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $2.86 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.