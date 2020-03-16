BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 3,625 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,884 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE NBL opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

